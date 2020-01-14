To many a stalwart mining supporter, Polymet is hope for a resurgence of good jobs and prosperity of the past. To the recreationally and ecological minded, Polymet is a potential threat to a remarkable, fragile ecosystem. Minnesota has always responsibly drawn upon its diverse agricultural, forest and mineral resources, weighing the present and future needs.
However, according to seasoned project engineers, there are environmental and fiscal concerns that haven’t been addressed. Regarding Polymet, within the mountain of paper in the permit process, core samples and computer models, there’s little assurance or cash commitment from Polymet and no contingency plans, which is mandatory by all firms dealing with the state and most municipalities. Equally disconcerting is a complete absence of any contract or agreement as to number or locality of the workforce, wages or benefits. The local community may later be dismayed to realize there will be little on the table for them. Polymet has already laid off a number of local engineers in lieu of more cost effective, foreign counterparts.
And although Glencore holds 75 percent of Polymet stock, it isn’t on any accountable legal document. Glencore would glean the lion’s share of profits but not be legally bound by lawsuits. Glencore would also be in first position to seize all of Polymet’s assets, including mining rights. It’d be advantageous of Glencore to orchestrate such a collapse, leaving local companies unpaid in the aftermath of bankruptcy. Magnetation mining bears truth to this likely scenario as Polymet’s stock has fallen to 25 cents a share! This should be alarming, and Senator Tom Bakk and Friends motives should be examined.
What should be the responsible course concerning hard rock mining in northern Minnesota? According to one seasoned project manager familiar with the geological complexities, copper nickel mining should be done with the precision and planning of a “surgeon” rather than the “broad strokes” of Polymet’s permit, which leaves Minnesota vulnerable.
With the inclusion of necessary contingencies and elevated levels of extraction, containment and processing standards, the profits would be less and the windfall that Glencore anticipates would be far less. However, the Range might still have sustainable jobs and sky blue waters.
Call Governor Tim Walz at 1-800-657-3717 and tell him to protect our workers and resources.
Dan Iverson
Mound, Minn.
