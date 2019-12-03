When Pete Stauber was running his daily, relentless, nonstop, negative campaign against Joe Radinovich, I wondered how he was able to pay for such a costly endeavor.

That question was recently answered when we learned he and three other Minnesota Congressional candidates had received campaign donations from America First Super Pac. Two Ukranian associates of Rudy Giuliani, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman funneled money into America First through Global Energy Producers, a front company they created. America First spent $3,256,598 to benefit Stauber and this was their largest spend nationally on a single race. AF also spent 1.7 million to benefit GOP candidate Jim Hagedorn. That was AF’s sixth largest spend nationally. Multiple Minnesota Republicans received money from Parnas and Fruman, including Jason Lewis, The MN Republican Party, and the National Republican Congressional Committee run by Tom Emmer.

Parnas and Fruman have been charged with allegedly conspiring to funnel foreign money to Republican politicians and candidates for the purpose of buying influence in U.S.-Ukraine relations.

Super Pacs may raise unlimited sums of money from corporations, unions, associations and individuals, then spend unlimited sums to overtly advocate for or against political candidates.

America First Pac Spent $29,251,724 in this manner:

For Democrats $0

Against Democrats $28,014,209

For Republicans $1,237,515

Against Joe Radinovich $3,256,598

Until we stop hostile foreign governments from trying to buy off politicians using illegal foreign campaign money, we will never have fair elections.

Sharon Kepler

Range Voices Indivisible, Hibbing

