They’re back! Who? Birdwatchers. Birdwatchers think they’re special and protected. Laws don’t pertain to them.
Birdwatcher’s think the world revolves around them. Birdwatchers have no respect for private property. Birdwatchers assume property owners maintain their driveways for them to turn around. Birdwatchers think they can aim their binoculars and cameras into private property. They come in vans and tour buses from other states and rented school buses. We don’t know who or what kind of people they are. It’s an invasion of my privacy and creepy.
Birdwatchers think they have the right (and do) to park in driving lanes and set up tripods in the middle of the road. When I tell them it’s MY property and they’re invading my privacy, birdwatchers say I am harassing them! Isn’t it the other way around? If birdwatchers want to watch birds in the wild, go where there’s no houses. Don’t be afraid to pull over to the side of the road. Maybe you’ll get stuck or go in the ditch. That’d be wonderful?
Judy Lentner
Hibbing
