When I see people in red MAGA hats screaming about the great things Trump has done for our country, I would like to share some of those "accomplishments" with you.
• Climate crisis is accelerating
• National debt has ballooned
• Racism is rampant
• Our allies no longer trust or respect us
• The Trade War is destroying us
• Immigration babies are dying
• McConnell and Barr are sabotaging our democracy for Trump
• Trump slashed CDC funds and disbanded pandemic watch and management infrastructure leaving us vulnerable to the Corona virus.
In my opinion, Trump has done little for our country but he certainly has done much to our country.
Sharon Kepler
Range Voices Indivisible
