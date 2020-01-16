I was 13 years old when I took my first firearm safety course. That was over 50 years ago and the last time I received any formal firearm safety training. As a firearm owner, it's my obligation to put safety first when handling my potentially lethal firearm. With my rifle aim not so steady anymore, it might be a good time for a firearm safety refresher course. I hope there's one for someone my age to take.
The NRA, which once only existed to promote the safe use of rifles now unfortunately, not only endeavors to convince lawmakers to ignore the total numbers of deaths and maimed survivors that result from the use and misuse of firearms, but misrepresents the Second Amendment leading to urban legends that claim it's intended for protecting oneself or hearth and home, or to overthrow a tyrannical government, or to repel invaders.
Scholars researching historical records have found the framers of the Constitution actually wrote it to protect the slave-owners and their State Militias (aka slave-patrols) from a central (Federal) government that these men feared would use it's authority to outlaw slavery.
The Minnesota Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled a public hearing in Hibbing next Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 3 p.m. in the Crown Ballroom to take testimony from interested citizens regarding new firearms legislation. Actually the majority of citizens don't own firearms. It's important for the Senators to hear from them as well, and those who don't fear sensible laws.
I support public safety laws which are in the best interests of everyone's "General Welfare," including sensible regulations that govern all lethal firearms, and hope all citizens attending the hearing will conduct themselves with dignity and peaceful intent.
Sincerely,
Joe Lopac
Hibbing
