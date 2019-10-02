I was born, raised and went to school in Hibbing. My children all graduated from Hibbing High School and my son will someday raise his family here. I am also a member of the Hibbing Dylan Project. As a longtime advocate of education and the arts, I would like to share some thoughts about the tribute to a Hibbing High School alumnus, greatest songwriter of the 20th century, and American icon. When it was announced that Dylan was being awarded the Nobel prize, Craig Hattam and I put out an open invitation in the Hibbing Daily Tribune and on Facebook to the community the opportunity to form a committee to honor Hibbing’s famous graduate.
At the school board meeting in 2017, board member Kuznick said of the statue idea, “does the family approve of your plan?” From there evolved the public work of art concept from the Zimmerman family and their desire to have an educational focus. One of the purposes of a public work of art is to interact with the surroundings, thus the school is integral to the design.
That is why we didn’t consider another site. Robert Zimmerman attended 2nd through 12th grade at this school he mentioned in his Nobel speech. Another famous HHS graduate, former Hibbing School Board member and Minnesota Governor Rudy Perpich, saw the importance of the arts and started the Perpich Center for Arts Education. There are dwindling opportunities for artistic expression. Not all students excel in academics or sports. This is a space to inspire creativity. It will be a small performance amphitheater for literature, drama and music. Being on the school grounds they can take ownership of it and the community can be proud to support all the talents that students have. I look at this is as a wonderful gift to the community and especially the students of Hibbing.
This will enhance the High School property and student’s experience. It will make a positive impact on our public education.
Molly Johnsrud
P.S. As we watch our school districts to the east and west make improvements to their schools, we need to focus on making our district attractive to families moving to the Range. Hibbing has always been a proud supporter of education. This public work of art is all about promoting and inspiring students. Please support something good for our community and especially our youth.
