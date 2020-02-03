I read with mixed emotions the story about the state's proposed solution for the intersection of 169 and 65 at the bottom of First in Nashwauk. Solutions were proposed years ago. Two teenagers were killed there last summer.
We have a similar dangerous intersection in Hibbing: 169 at 13th Street in Brooklyn. Last year, a man was airlifted to Duluth after getting broadsided at 50-plus mph accident involving four vehicles.
In winter one cannot stop in the crossover or get traction to pull out because of icy conditions, and the crossover is the narrowest in Hibbing; many construction vehicles cannot clear the roadway, and 169 has curves on both sides of the intersection, preventing good judgment of oncoming vehicles' speed or lane placement.
Why does it take people dying to fix an intersection that has multiple serious accidents a year?
Scott Sueker
Hibbing
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.