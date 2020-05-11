When reading the Saturday Hibbing Daily Tribune, I always turn to the church directory page to read the mini sermons that our local clergy write. I was very disappointed to read Chris Champion’s (North Star Church of Hibbing) “Common Sense” article on Saturday, May 2. Instead of the place I go to for solace and maybe an inspirational Bible verse, I read a political editorial and got a civics lesson on the First Amendment. The Editorial page of the HDT would’ve been more appropriate, and I’m not the only Christian that feels that way.
I was appalled by his disregard for human life. One of my favorite sayings is “If you want to make God laugh, tell him your plan.” I get it. God is at the helm, but I think he expects us to use the brain he’s given us and the empathy he’s instilled in us.
And I think it’s great that you don’t rely on the government and can provide for your family. But what does your family do if something happens to you? Take it from a widow, it’s challenging. I’m sure the stimulus monies that you received from the government recently will go to charities that help those in need . . . as did mine.
I’m so blessed to have a Lord and Savior that made the ultimate sacrifice for me so that I may live so I will follow his lead and wear a mask, keep social distance, follow the arrows in the store, etc., so I don’t spread this deadly virus.
In closing, you’ll be happy to know that I’m exercising my rights and never reading another article with your name in the byline.
Thank you to our medical community and our first responders that run toward danger and never complain. Thank you to store employees and others who are risking their lives for us. I’m praying for all of you and Chris, too.
Brenda Suzick
Hibbing
