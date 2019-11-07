California has always been synonymous with cars. Californians had the coolest cars, they had the most fun with their cars and for the past 45 years, they have had the cleanest cars.
Gov. Tim Walz wants Minnesota to follow the Golden State's lead and adopt a Minnesota Clean Car Standard. A public hearing on adopting the rule will be held at 5 p.m. Nov. 12, at the Miner's Memorial Building and Mn350 will be there to lend support to this smart idea.
The hearing, part of a series of six hearings statewide, will provide the public with information about the proposed rule and the benefits that will flow from it. In short, the clean car standard will allow Minnesota to join California and 11 other states that set tougher air pollution standards for automakers. Those standards are easily within the automakers' abilities and will provide cleaner air and significantly reduce greenhouse gases.
"The prospect of cleaner cars and healthier neighborhoods has already prompted backlash from corporate interests worried about their profit margins," said Noa Shavit-Lonstein, chair of Mn350's Transportation Committee. "It's important that Minnesotans speak out in favor of these clean energy and anti-pollution measures." The transportation sector is the biggest source of pollution in Minnesota and the Clean Car Standards will move the state down the road towards carbon neutrality. And it will do so by harnessing the power of the free market, adding the buying power of tens of millions of adults across many states who tell the manufacturers what they want in new cars and trucks.
Please attend the hearing on Tuesday at 5 p.m. at the Miner's Memorial building in Virginia and let your voice be heard!
Mn350, courtesy of Candy Reimer, Hibbing Champions of Sustainability
