The students of the Bone Builder’s Class at the Tourist Center wish to express our sincere appreciation to the director Melissa Versich for all of the outstanding changes implemented at the Tourist Center on Howard Street. In the past two years, she has championed a new roof, windows, landscaping and a new exterior paint color. A new furnace and air conditioner was also installed.

Melissa also revamped the center’s gift shop to reflect the City of Hibbing and the Iron Range. Although she is part time, her enthusiasm, heart and energy for these projects has consumed her thoughts most of her days. She has invited the businesses of this community to assist her in dreams to make the Tourist Center memorable. Her direction in the Mine View has made this open pit mine a visit to remember.

Thank you so much Melissa for all you have done and are continuing to do.

Carol Cotter

Representing the Bone Builder Class of the Tourist Center

Hibbing

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments