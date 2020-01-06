Do you believe in angels? I do! As outgoing president of the Angel Fund, I have been surrounded by them every day for the last several years. You may think that I mean my fellow members on the Angel Fund board. Yes, they are angels and I’ll talk about them later. However, they are not the only ones.
If you have ever heard me speak about the Angel Fund at an event or fundraiser, you know that I always say that we (the board) are just the middlemen. The real angels are those who make it possible for us to do our work. In 2019, we assisted over 200 local cancer patients, mostly in the form of gas and Walmart cards. We were only able to do this because of the support of organizations, individuals and businesses.
We are surrounded by angels in so many forms. Angels who are the clubs, organizations and sports teams who raise money through a free will offering, or donations at an event or game. Angels who are the people who participate in our fundraisers, attending the event, buying raffle tickets, purchasing logo items. Angels are the volunteers who help us conduct the event, whether volunteer on that day or behind the scenes. Angels are the many individuals and businesses who donate items to a fundraiser, or who sponsor an event. Angels are organizations and businesses who give us grants. Angels are those who send in donations, whether for $5 or $500, either in memory of someone or just in general — these add up tremendously. Angels are the businesses and organizations who conduct fundraisers for us. Angels are the businesses who provide us storage space for our supplies, etc., and give us space to conduct our meetings. Angels are those who spread the word, helping others know that if they have cancer, there is help available.
Then there are the board members, who do the work of the Angels. I’ve been humbled and blessed to be able to be a part of such a caring group of people with great passion and compassion. I am grateful for these individuals who have invested their time, energy and ideas in attending meetings, conducting fundraisers, soliciting sponsorships and donations, applying for grants, speaking to organizations, participating in electronic voting and making decisions on how to make the best use of the funds raised and entrusted to us. What we have accomplished as an all-volunteer board is amazing, especially considering the oftentimes stressful and busy personal lives of many of our members. Thanks to all the Angels that I have been surrounded by, as we move into 2020, the Angel Fund will be at our highest level of gifting since we began. There is still more work to be done. There are still local cancer patients needing assistance.
Be an Angel in 2020. Tell someone about us, make a donation, attend or volunteer at a fundraiser. For more information, visit our Facebook page or our website at www.angelfundrange.org.
Kari Kilen
Angel Fund Board Member
