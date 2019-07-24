What motivation is there for privately owned and operated ICE detention centers on our southern border to limit populations or to release detainees to HHS when their financial incentive is up to $750 per day (taxpayer dollars) for every man, woman and child they keep? What is their motivation to spend money to treat their wards humanely? I am aware of none.
As a concerned and caring American, I would offer to share my home with one or more of these desperate families at no cost until their case for being here could be heard. I'm sure many others, given the opportunity, could and would do the same.
For-profit incarceration for any reason in our country must end. There has to be a better way.
Jack Pick
Goodland
