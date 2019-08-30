ku’dos, noun 1. fame; honor; glory; prestige; credit; as for an achievement.

2. a Hibbing Daily Tribune column featuring words straight from the community recognizing outstanding individuals and institutions.

Kudos to those that know that the smile and warming attitude may make someone know that this world is not too tied up in their own “poor me” world. We are given this time and place to be in peace and harmony. Enjoy, you don’t have forever. (Submitted by Jeanine Fox)

Send signed or anonymous kudos to the Hibbing Daily Tribune, 2142 First Avenue, P.O. Box 38, Hibbing, MN 55746. They run as soon as possible on a space available basis.

