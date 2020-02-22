ku’dos, noun 1. fame; honor; glory; prestige; credit; as for an achievement.
2. a Hibbing Daily Tribune column featuring words straight from the community recognizing outstanding individuals and institutions.
Thank you, thank you to the nice young Mediacom employee who found my credit card in the parking lot and returned it to me. I am very grateful! (Submitted by Eleanor Nasi)
Kudos to Tim Duffney for going out of your way not giving it a second thought in helping me put air in my car tire to the point of actually enjoying helping me. You are a gift and a reason why us Iron Rangers stick together and help each other out. I wish you the same return when you need a helping hand. (Submitted by Jeanine Fox)
Send signed or anonymous kudos to the Hibbing Daily Tribune, 2142 First Avenue, P.O. Box 38, Hibbing, MN 55746. They run as soon as possible on a space available basis.
