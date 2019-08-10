ku’dos, noun 1. fame; honor; glory; prestige; credit; as for an achievement.
2. a Hibbing Daily Tribune column featuring words straight from the community recognizing outstanding individuals and institutions.
Kudos to the Veteran Community Thrift Store, United Way of Northeastern Minnesota-United For Veterans, NEMN Women Veterans, Jubilee Foods of Chisholm, Walmart, Hibbing Super One and the more than 15 individuals that partnered with the Hibbing/Chisholm Beyond the Yellow Ribbon to pack and distribute lunch bags of water and healthy snacks for the Hibbing and Chisholm National Guard units. Over 100 soldiers recently left for a month of training in Texas knowing their communities were thinking about them and would be there to help their families while they train. (Submitted by Chris Magnusson)
Kudos to Palmer’s 75th. We were there for dinner and staff and management were so kind and accommodating to us with a wheelchair. Good food and service. (Submitted by Beverly and Louise)
Kudos to Fr. Anthony Craig quoting what confidence means. We all crave it, want it and feel good when we have it. Con means with and fide means faith, so with faith we get confidence. Hopefully we all have the confidence to live a life that makes us have faith in what we say and do is for the good of all. (Submitted by Jeanine Fox)
Send signed or anonymous kudos to the Hibbing Daily Tribune, 2142 First Avenue, P.O. Box 38, Hibbing, MN 55746. They run as soon as possible on a space available basis.
