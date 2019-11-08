ku’dos, noun 1. fame; honor; glory; prestige; credit; as for an achievement.
2. a Hibbing Daily Tribune column featuring words straight from the community recognizing outstanding individuals and institutions.
Kudos to the 20 plus veterans representing VFW, American Legion, DAV, Beyond the Yellow Ribbon, NE MN Women Veterans, Hometown Heroes Outdoors, United Steelworkers Veterans of Steel and Team Rubicon that worked on new sidewalks, siding, trim, soffits and more on the two Habitat for Humanity homes being built in Eveleth! Thank you to everyone that participated! (Submitted by Chris Magnusson)
Kudos to everyone who helped to make the Alpha Delta Kappa Craft Sale on Nov. 2 a success. The vendors are especially appreciated. We are so thankful to be able to use the Hibbing National Guard Armory. The publicity we received from the Hibbing Daily Tribune, the Manney Shopper and Hometown Focus was marvelous. Having a program on HPAT with Patty Miller and Ron Wirkkula brought many customers. Thanks to the patrons who support this sale every year, we will again be able to provide scholarships and grants to local students and schools. This is a community effort that we hope to be able to continue. (Submitted by the Phi Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa)
Kudos to the Fatticci family on the corner of Seventh Ave. and 25th St. for bringing so much joy and laughter to our community with their whimsical skeletons during the month of October. We couldn’t wait to see what they would do next! Thank you for your fine display of community spirit!
Kudos to those of us who greet the world with openness, kindness and compassion for people we come into contact with. We are given the chance to help this world be a better place and only you can do your part. Wherever you are, whatever you do, do it with kindness. Own yourself and be proud of who you are. There is only one of you. (Submitted by Jeanine Fox)
Send signed or anonymous kudos to the Hibbing Daily Tribune, 2142 First Avenue, P.O. Box 38, Hibbing, MN 55746. They run as soon as possible on a space available basis.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.