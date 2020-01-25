Kudos to the man who noticed that I lost an ice gripper off one of my boots as I was climbing a snowy hill by Walmart. He got out of his truck, retrieved the gripper and climbed the hill after me. Thanks!

Kudos to Beci at Body and Soul. She pays attention to what the customers want.

Kudos to the plow workers who did a great job cleaning snow and making our roads safer and easier to travel on during our last snow storm which was hard to keep up with. In the wee hours of the cold morning, you warm our hearts and minds. Thank you for what you do. (Submitted by Jeanine Fox)

