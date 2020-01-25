Kudos to the man who noticed that I lost an ice gripper off one of my boots as I was climbing a snowy hill by Walmart. He got out of his truck, retrieved the gripper and climbed the hill after me. Thanks!
Kudos to Beci at Body and Soul. She pays attention to what the customers want.
Kudos to the plow workers who did a great job cleaning snow and making our roads safer and easier to travel on during our last snow storm which was hard to keep up with. In the wee hours of the cold morning, you warm our hearts and minds. Thank you for what you do. (Submitted by Jeanine Fox)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.