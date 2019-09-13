ku’dos, noun 1. fame; honor; glory; prestige; credit; as for an achievement.
2. a Hibbing Daily Tribune column featuring words straight from the community recognizing outstanding individuals and institutions.
Kudos to Katie Fredeen for the great article “Conversations for Dinner.” It was well written and helped bring a large crowd to the event. Many people commented on the write up — and how it led them to attend.
Kudos to the Finnish Americans and Friends for bringing the two Finn cooks to speak at their event on Sept. 3. It was such a fun time with some yummy treats, too! And I met lots of friends I hadn’t seen for a while. (Submitted By Carol Maki)
Kudos to the fast and furious people who jump at the chance to choose kindness and intervene when people talk bad about other people. None of us are perfect. We are here to learn, get along, and love each other. The next time instead of fueling the fire, calm the haters and say let's not talk ill of anyone. (Submitted by Jeanine Fox)
Send signed or anonymous kudos to the Hibbing Daily Tribune, 2142 First Avenue, P.O. Box 38, Hibbing, MN 55746. They run as soon as possible on a space available basis.
