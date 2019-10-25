ku’dos, noun 1. fame; honor; glory; prestige; credit; as for an achievement.
2. a Hibbing Daily Tribune column featuring words straight from the community recognizing outstanding individuals and institutions.
A big thanks to Steve and Myrna Chouinard for their efforts and enthusiasm in encouraging and bringing tourism in Hibbing, Nashwauk, and the area communities, and for that matter, internationally, through a web page. We salute you, especially Myrna Chouinard, for your efforts. (Submitted by Jojo M. Williams)
I am a resident at West Gate Apartments and I wish to thank the management at Lowes for giving Westgate residents permission to park in the Lowes parking lot while the Westgate lot was not available for parking for about a week while the parking lot was totally rebuilt. Thank you for your decision! (Gratefully submitted by Milo Sulentic)
Send signed or anonymous kudos to the Hibbing Daily Tribune, 2142 First Avenue, P.O. Box 38, Hibbing, MN 55746. They run as soon as possible on a space available basis.
