ku’dos, noun 1. fame; honor; glory; prestige; credit; as for an achievement.

2. a Hibbing Daily Tribune column featuring words straight from the community recognizing outstanding individuals and institutions.

Kudos to those people you come in contact with — be it going out the door at the same time at a business, library, post office, and taking a moment to greet each other, making their day better by having a conversation to break the monotony of life and its trials that we all deal with during daily life. By showing care enough to smile and share a moment with someone, you’ll feel your own burdens and worries lifted as do theirs. And isn't that what lifes about? Being alive and sharing all the good you can give and get. (Submitted by Jeanine Fox)

Send signed or anonymous kudos to the Hibbing Daily Tribune, 2142 First Avenue, P.O. Box 38, Hibbing, MN 55746. They run as soon as possible on a space available basis.

