ku’dos, noun 1. fame; honor; glory; prestige; credit; as for an achievement.
2. a Hibbing Daily Tribune column featuring words straight from the community recognizing outstanding individuals and institutions.
We would like to thank the Hibbing Daily Tribune for kindly donating one of their fabulous board games, Hibbing Monopoly, for the residents of Guardian Angels nursing home. This will be enjoyed and played often. Thank you! (Submitted by Beverly Bauers, Caregivers Associate)
Kudos to the saying, “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” If you smile, greet, help, listen to others, they will return the favor. If you care enough to ask and help someone, they will in turn care enough to help you or someone else. Lets spread the good will. We all need help to smile. (Submitted by Jeanine Fox)
Send signed or anonymous kudos to the Hibbing Daily Tribune, 2142 First Avenue, P.O. Box 38, Hibbing, MN 55746. They run as soon as possible on a space available basis
