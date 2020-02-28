Ku’dos, noun 1. fame; honor; glory; prestige; credit; as for an achievement.

2. a Hibbing Daily Tribune column featuring words straight from the community recognizing outstanding individuals and institutions.

Kudos to Shelly Hanson and Armadillo Project for a phenomenal fund raiser - The Armadillo Masquerade Ball. Thanks for creating awareness of the prevalence of suicide, especially among military. Thanks for raising lots of money to help those struggling with depression. It was a meaningful and beautiful event and a tribute to your son. I hope all mark their calendars to attend next year and fight suicide.

Kudos to Melissa Cox who quoted Princess Leia from Star Wars, “Hope is like the sun. If you only believe it when you see it you’ll never make it through the night.” Hope and faith are feelings that one can hold onto to get through the night with the hope of a brighter tomorrow. (Submitted by Jeanine Fox)

Send signed or anonymous kudos to the Hibbing Daily Tribune, 2142 First Avenue, P.O. Box 38, Hibbing, MN 55746. They run as soon as possible on a space available basis.

