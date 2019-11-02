ku’dos, noun 1. fame; honor; glory; prestige; credit; as for an achievement.

2. a Hibbing Daily Tribune column featuring words straight from the community recognizing outstanding individuals and institutions.

Kudos to those people who stand up for other people when bullying and sarcasm is present. I try my best to think of the other person overhearing someone talking negatively about them. If it was you hearing unkind words about yourself would not your heart be hurt with darkness? We all need to walk in the light of happiness. (Submitted by Jeanine Fox)

Send signed or anonymous kudos to the Hibbing Daily Tribune, 2142 First Avenue, P.O. Box 38, Hibbing, MN 55746. They run as soon as possible on a space available basis.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments