ku’dos, noun 1. fame; honor; glory; prestige; credit; as for an achievement.
2. a Hibbing Daily Tribune column featuring words straight from the community recognizing outstanding individuals and institutions.
Kudos to all those who helped make the Salvation Army's Christmas Assistance Program a success. Thank you to all the individuals and businesses who adopted families, those who bought gifts for the Angel Tree, those who donated toys, quilts and other items and to all the volunteers who helped with the many tasks. Over 950 people were helped by your generosity and time!
Kudos to the Hibbing Alliance Church for graciously allowing the Salvation Army to use space at their church for the Christmas Assistance Program. Thank you to Pastor Kevin who was instrumental in helping secure the space and Lonnie for all the help he provided while we were at the church. We were able to help over 525 children and 425 adults. We are grateful for use of the space for Christmas Assistance program.
Kudos to the saying: “They won’t remember what you said, they won’t remember what you did; but they will remember you by how you made them feel! So you’re not accidental, you are essential.” (Submitted by Jeanine Fox)
Kudos to Ken from Ken's A-1 Auto in Hibbing. I locked my keys in my car while at a grocery store just before Christmas and Ken came so quickly to help me. Most of the time, when a person locks their keys in their car, they are having a bad day. I sure was! Ken's pleasant, cheerful and helpful attitude made my day much brighter. He was amazing how fast he got me on my way again, and with the likelihood of my day turning around. I cannot ever thank Ken enough. He has my business for life! (Submitted by a grateful and faithful customer)
