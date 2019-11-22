ku’dos, noun 1. fame; honor; glory; prestige; credit; as for an achievement.
2. a Hibbing Daily Tribune column featuring words straight from the community recognizing outstanding individuals and institutions.
Kudos to the Greenhaven school staff for keeping the sidewalks clear of snow all around the whole school block. (Submitted by a person who loves to walk outside - even in the winter)
Kudos to all who made the Salvation Army's Fall Harvest Auction the most successful to date. Thank you to all the businesses and individuals who donated auction items, the organizers and all those who attended. Over $4,500 was raised for the Salvation Army's Christmas Assistance Program. Thank you to all for your generosity in supporting this worthy cause.
Kudos to officer Tim from the Hibbing Police Department who went out of his way to help me when he was busy working. We all are busy but if we cared to take time to help and be friendly, the world would flourish and be at peace! Hats off to you officer Tim, you should be proud of your part in this world. (Submitted by Jeanine Fox)
Send signed or anonymous kudos to the Hibbing Daily Tribune, 2142 First Avenue, P.O. Box 38, Hibbing, MN 55746. They run as soon as possible on a space available basis.
