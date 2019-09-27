ku’dos, noun 1. fame; honor; glory; prestige; credit; as for an achievement.
2. a Hibbing Daily Tribune column featuring words straight from the community recognizing outstanding individuals and institutions.
Kudos to John, assistant manager from Walmart, who took time to help me with my cellphone issues. He is kind and helpful and knowledgeable when it comes to electronics. Thank you again, you should be recognized for not giving a second thought in helping someone. (Submitted by Jeanine Fox)
Send signed or anonymous kudos to the Hibbing Daily Tribune, 2142 First Avenue, P.O. Box 38, Hibbing, MN 55746. They run as soon as possible on a space available basis.
