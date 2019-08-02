ku’dos, noun 1. fame; honor; glory; prestige; credit; as for an achievement.
2. a Hibbing Daily Tribune column featuring words straight from the community recognizing outstanding individuals and institutions.
A huge thank you to Art Englund reunion committee member Class of 1949 for hosting a wonderful class reunion on July 12, 2019. We appreciate all your hard work and dedication in making it a success. The 1949 metal plaques that were given out are such a special keepsake as well. It was a great event enjoyed by all. (Submitted by Patricia)
Kudos to the saying by Michelangelo “We receive advice, only the wise profit from it. We live in the present, we dream of the future and we live in the eternal truth from the past.” (Submitted by Jeanine Fox)
Kudos to Dr. Stephen Turner of the Hibbing Family Medical and Laurentian clinics. Your hard work and dedication do not go unnoticed. Your patients, especially those in long-term care facilities, appreciate the extra time and attention you give. We all appreciate your positive attitude and know we can count on you (even at 8 p.m.) to be there to support your patients and staff. You are the best!
Send signed or anonymous kudos to the Hibbing Daily Tribune, 2142 First Avenue, P.O. Box 38, Hibbing, MN 55746. They run as soon as possible on a space available basis.
