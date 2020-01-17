ku’dos, noun 1. fame; honor; glory; prestige; credit; as for an achievement.

2. a Hibbing Daily Tribune column featuring words straight from the community recognizing outstanding individuals and institutions.

Kudos to those people that create change and do something that will affect people in a good way. Only you can add a change to this world that's always changing. Stand out, do your part, and find a purpose only you can fill. (Submitted by Jeanine Fox)

Kudos to the Angel Fund. God bless you for all you do!

Send signed or anonymous kudos to the Hibbing Daily Tribune, 2142 First Avenue, P.O. Box 38, Hibbing, MN 55746. They run as soon as possible on a space available basis.

