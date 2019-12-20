ku’dos, noun 1. fame; honor; glory; prestige; credit; as for an achievement.

2. a Hibbing Daily Tribune column featuring words straight from the community recognizing outstanding individuals and institutions.

Kudos to those happy hearted people who make homemade cookies, pies, jellies, scarves, ornaments, all made with love from the heart. It is truly satisfying to give and receive these precious gifts. They are unique and priceless, and will be cherished by the receiver and the giver. (Submitted by Jeanine Fox)

Kudos to the City of Hibbing employees, Aaron and Laura, for the outstanding job on the Christmas lights display at the City Hall this year. (Submitted by Diane Podlogar)

Send signed or anonymous kudos to the Hibbing Daily Tribune, 2142 First Avenue, P.O. Box 38, Hibbing, MN 55746. They run as soon as possible on a space available basis.

