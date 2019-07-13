ku’dos, noun 1. fame; honor; glory; prestige; credit; as for an achievement.

2. a Hibbing Daily Tribune column featuring words straight from the community recognizing outstanding individuals and institutions.

Kudos to those with green thumbs who take care of flowers and gardens, which are pleasing to the eye and palate! Many people say a garden is too much work. But the rewards are worth it. You are adding beauty to the world and eating healthy by knowing what you are putting in your body and getting free exercise and fresh air. It is a win win. (Submitted by Jeanine Fox)

Send signed or anonymous kudos to the Hibbing Daily Tribune, 2142 First Avenue, P.O. Box 38, Hibbing, MN 55746. They run as soon as possible on a space available basis.

