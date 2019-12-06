ku’dos, noun 1. fame; honor; glory; prestige; credit; as for an achievement.

2. a Hibbing Daily Tribune column featuring words straight from the community recognizing outstanding individuals and institutions.

May I give a huge thank you to the gentleman who walked me to my car after I paid my Mediacom bill. It was so icy. There are thoughtful people around. (Submitted by Mary Ann Kokotovich)

Send signed or anonymous kudos to the Hibbing Daily Tribune, 2142 First Avenue, P.O. Box 38, Hibbing, MN 55746. They run as soon as possible on a space available basis.

