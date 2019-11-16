ku’dos, noun 1. fame; honor; glory; prestige; credit; as for an achievement.

2. a Hibbing Daily Tribune column featuring words straight from the community recognizing outstanding individuals and institutions.

When you give, expect a return. That is an investment! When you give, expect nothing in return. That is love. Be thankful you still are able to do that and be a part of this caring part of your world. (Submitted by Jeanine Fox)

