ku’dos, noun 1. fame; honor; glory; prestige; credit; as for an achievement.
2. a Hibbing Daily Tribune column featuring words straight from the community recognizing outstanding individuals and institutions.
Kudos and thank you to all people who have donated money or volunteer hours to the Salvation Army during this difficult time. Your generous monetary donations have allowed the Salvation Army to reach more families and continue the Soup Kitchen purchases of plastic utensils and to-go containers. There has been a significant increase in food shelf and soup kitchen clients during this very challenging time. The MN Foodshare Campaign has been extended through April 12. 100% of donations received by Minnesota Foodshare during the March Campaign go into the FoodFund and are distributed to Food Shelves. If possible, please consider a monetary donation to the Hibbing Salvation Army or MN Foodshare campaign.
Send signed or anonymous kudos to the Hibbing Daily Tribune, 2142 First Avenue, P.O. Box 38, Hibbing, MN 55746. They run as soon as possible on a space available basis.
