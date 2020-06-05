ku’dos, noun 1. fame; honor; glory; prestige; credit; as for an achievement.

2. a Hibbing Daily Tribune column featuring words straight from the community recognizing outstanding individuals and institutions.

Kudos to VCA for the rigatoni and meatball fundraiser this past spring. Great food, great volunteers (kids and adults). Kudos to the City of Hibbing (Jesse Story) for keeping the Harriet Lake Road in decent shape. Kudos to Open Door Church for the beautiful new hook and up dates. (Submitted by Shari Baratto)

Send signed or anonymous kudos to the Hibbing Daily Tribune, 2142 First Avenue, P.O. Box 38, Hibbing, MN 55746. They run as soon as possible on a space available basis.

