ku’dos, noun 1. fame; honor; glory; prestige; credit; as for an achievement.
2. a Hibbing Daily Tribune column featuring words straight from the community recognizing outstanding individuals and institutions.
Kudos and thank you to the Veterans House Committee, AM. Legion Post #222 & Aux., DAV Chapter 03 & Aux., VFW Post #1221 & Aux., Class of 1965, AMVETS Post#12,Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Program, Northeast Women Vets., Veteran Community Thrift store, spouses and all other volunteers for the help in putting out the Flags at the Maple Hill Cemetery on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Mike Pistilli, & Mid range Honor Guard for putting up the perimeter Flags & Veteran flags in the Veterans Sections also. Everyone's help was very much appreciated by all during this trying time. Thank you again (Submitted by Barb Hemenway)
Thank you VIC's CRANE for flying the American Flag so high in Honor of our Veterans on Memorial Day. That Flag can be seen from the Hibbing, Chisholm Airport. What a BEAUTIFUL sight. Thank you again. (Submitted by House Committee Chair, Barb Hemenway)
Kudos to Keewatin on Memorial Day. The American Legion, V.F.W., Fire Department and Range Riders put on a very meaningful service of remembrance for all veterans. For everyone involved, thank you so much for a show of normalcy during this trying time. It was greatly appreciated. All the while practicing social distancing.
Send signed or anonymous kudos to the Hibbing Daily Tribune, 2142 First Avenue, P.O. Box 38, Hibbing, MN 55746. They run as soon as possible on a space available basis.
