ku’dos, noun 1. fame; honor; glory; prestige; credit; as for an achievement.
2. a Hibbing Daily Tribune column featuring words straight from the community recognizing outstanding individuals and institutions.
Kudos to Chris Champion for expressing his support for the Constitution and his concern for our freedoms. His championing for a return to a government that serves the people, not its own interests is commendable. How someone can determine that he has a ‘disregard for human life’ is almost laughable, if it weren’t so wrong. 2 Timothy 1:7 declares that “God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of love, a power, and a sound mind.” Pastor Chris expresses that. His detractor, not so much. (Submitted by Nora Lendacky)
Kudos to Home Instead Senior Care for sending a nurse each month to check our tenants' blood pressures, even during this pandemic. Bonnie, LPN, is always so cheerful and pleasant when she comes. Not all of our tenants take advantage of this free service, but regardless, we are still all thankful to Home Instead Senior Care for sparing Bonnie each month. (Submitted by Grateful LEE Center Tenants)
Send signed or anonymous kudos to the Hibbing Daily Tribune, 2142 First Avenue, P.O. Box 38, Hibbing, MN 55746. They run as soon as possible on a space available basis.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.