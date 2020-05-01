ku’dos, noun 1. fame; honor; glory; prestige; credit; as for an achievement.
2. a Hibbing Daily Tribune column featuring words straight from the community recognizing outstanding individuals and institutions.
A special thank you to all of the hard working, dedicated employees of the Guardian Angels facility that are there and take care of us during these difficult times - caretakers and all of you who support us ‘elderly and ailing!’ The food is good and very much appreciated! We are all “Iron Rangers”, and under God’s care, we will stay tough and endure until it’s over and beyond - we are not “forgotten”, but loved by family and friends. (Submitted by Ann Mastell)
Send signed or anonymous kudos to the Hibbing Daily Tribune, 2142 First Avenue, P.O. Box 38, Hibbing, MN 55746. They run as soon as possible on a space available basis.
