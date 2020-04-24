ku’dos, noun 1. fame; honor; glory; prestige; credit; as for an achievement.

2. a Hibbing Daily Tribune column featuring words straight from the community recognizing outstanding individuals and institutions.

Kudos to Mary C. and her Kelly Lake crew for the great clean up of Rainey Rd. to Hwy. 169, north Kelly Lake to the railroad tracks, and all around the lake. Thanks, much appreciated. (Submitted by a Kelly Lake resident)

