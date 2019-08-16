When change comes to your door, how do you know? Does it comes like a friendly neighbor, or do you find yourself standing at your door, holding a doorknob and everything has gone up in flames? Completely obliviated. Vanished.
In our house, Change is a silent character that likes to play silly games. He makes his appearances at the most inconvenient times—as we’re walking out the door and our toddler suddenly decides that the shoes she picked out are all wrong for her outfit? Or, when it’s Halloween Eve and our kiddo suddenly wants to be someone different for Halloween, after I’ve spent the past month creating the costume he’s been planning for the last eleven months? And while we don’t have teenagers yet, we’re bracing ourselves for their need for a fresh outfit every three hours.
Change. He’s everywhere.
We’ve had Change come visit our house a lot in the past three months. Sometimes he came as a whisper, other times a shout and just once, he punched us in the gut and left us gasping for breath.
We lost our beloved dog about three weeks ago. She was 12, she was healthy, and then she was gone. Her absence has left a hole in our lives that will be hard to replace. While we’re not the first ones to ever lose a loved one, this was the first big loss for our kids. It was hard. Three weeks later, it’s still hard. I’m sure with time, it will get easier, but Olive was the kind of dog that won’t be forgotten.
Throughout her life, Olive was a firecracker with a never-ending supply of energy, and on that night her light went out, my husband and I were left with tear stained faces, wondering how we’d ever break the news to our kids. We couldn’t plan. We couldn’t think. We went to sleep, exhausted and dreading the morning.
When morning broke, we let the day control us. We cried openly in front of our kids and showed them that it was OK to cry. My father-in-law helped my husband dig a grave on our hunting land and we laid Olive to rest after holding a private graveside ceremony. We let Change take the reigns for the day, and the day turned out better than we could have ever planned.
I’ve found solitude reflecting on the way we listened to the whispers of Change in days leading up to our dog’s death. Without knowing it, we gave her an epic final week, and let her do the things that I’ve heard others do with elderly pets entering their final days—special treats for dinner, extra visits to their favorite place (for our dog, it was an extra trip to the lake), and special privileges that have always been a no-no (riding in the back seat of my car without being kenneled). Having Olive in our lives was a great blessing, and I think she was pretty happy that she ended up with us as her people.
Things are different at our house without her, and with the school year right around the corner, it doesn’t seem right to get another dog just yet. We’re giving ourselves time to grieve and to plan for our next pup. Conversations at our family dinner volley back and forth between memories of her and goofy names for our future puppy.
Since her death, there are others I know who’ve been sucker punched by Change. Some have experienced the loss of pets and family members and others have been diagnosed with serious illnesses.
I much prefer the silly games that Change plays with us on a daily basis to the sucker punches he’s thrown lately. In the wake of his destruction, I’ve tried to gain a new perspective—to be more patient when Change plays his silly games: to acquiesce to the fashion whims of a toddler and to be open to shifting courses at a moment’s notice. To willfully walk down an unknown path with Change and learn to embrace it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.