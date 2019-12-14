The month of December is a very busy and exciting time for the Hibbing Schools students and staff. Here are some of the activities we have planned:
Washington Elementary School
On Dec. 18, we are hosting our annual K-2 WInter Music Program. We will have a morning performance at 9:30 a.m., then afternoon performances: 12:25 p.m. Kindergarten, (Intermission), and then 12:45 p.m. for first and second grade performances.
Our School Forest Committee has been busy working on utilizing the grants received for use with the forest. (Supplies, training, snowshoes, handicapped sled, etc.) This has been a very exciting time for our committee and we all look forward to experiencing the forest with the students throughout the seasons.
Some first grade classes made candy trees in their classrooms on Dec. 5.
The second grade candy house day is Dec. 20 in our classrooms, beginning at noon. Second graders will be decorating candy houses with a special guest.
Greenhaven Elementary
December is a very busy month at Greenhaven Elementary. During the week of Dec. 9, first graders will be coding with Ozobots as part of our XTREAM lessons. On Dec. 17, the first grade students will visit Serving Hands in Chisholm to sing for the residents and bring each of them a special gift. On Dec. 19, we will have our Winter Music Program with two performances, one at 9:30 a.m. and the second beginning at noon for Kindergarten and 12:45 p.m. for first and second graders.
Greenhaven PTO is also excited to build an Inclusive Community Playground at the Greenhaven Elementary School. This playground will bridge the gap between all abilities and generations in the school and community of Hibbing. Donations can be made directly to Greenhaven PTO. Anyone is welcome to attend the next Playground Committee meeting on Dec. 18 at 3 p.m. in the Greenhaven Cafeteria.
Lincoln Elementary
Thursday, Dec.12, at 7 p.m. at the Lincoln Auditorium is the Band Concert.
Thursday, Dec. 19, is the Choir Concert at the Lincoln Auditorium: 5:30 p.m. fifth grade performs; 6:45 p.m. sixth grade performs.
Lincoln Elementary will be offering a Targeted Services Program for our students. The Targeted Services program is scheduled to begin after the Holiday break and run for the remainder of the year. Students who qualify will have the opportunity to work with our teachers from 3 to 4 p.m. each day to enhance their skills in reading and math. This will also be time for them to catch up on any missed assignments they have. Invitation letters have been sent out to eligible students to better explain the program.
Community Education
Hibbing Community Education is excited to offer this fun family friendly event. Come join us on Saturday, Dec. 21, and kick off your holiday break with a movie in High Definition on the big screen! We will be screening the 1946 classic “It’s a Wonderful Life” [PG], 130min, beginning at 6 p.m. in the Hibbing High School Auditorium. Event is FREE. We encourage those attending to bring an item for the food shelf.
