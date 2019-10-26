No matter what you say, you’re always wrong. You apologize constantly. You can’t seem to say or do anything right, so after a while, it’s easier to stay quiet. To stay small.
These are a few byproducts of verbal abuse. Nearly half of all women and men across the country have experienced psychological aggression by an intimate partner. Sometimes it’s obvious, playing out as an intense scene with one partner screaming at another, name calling and making accusations; other times it may be nothing more than a whispered phrase that’s laced with unspoken consequence: “If you loved me, you would do this.”
Aside from the potentially devastating and long term psychological wounds that verbal abuse can inflict, it can also pave the way to physical abuse down the road.
With October being National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, I’ve been dedicating a string of columns to highlighting the covert types of intimate partner abuse that often precede physical violence. Emotional and financial abuse were the previous topics, and today’s is verbal abuse.
The signs listed here are aggregated from field experts and information shared by the team at the One Love Foundation, a non-profit organization based in Bronxville, N.Y., which is a global leader in teaching people about the differences between healthy and unhealthy relationships.
So let’s get down to it.
Verbal abuse is what can happen when someone attempts to maintain control or power over another person. This type of abuse can occur in any relationship and is considered an invisible weapon capable of tearing down a person’s self-esteem and sense of self worth. Like many other forms, versions of it can appear “innocent” at first. For example, a person who is verbally abusing their partner may try to disguise hurtful remarks as jokes, or insist that their significant other is simply being “too sensitive,” or “childish,” or that they lack a sense of humor.
A verbally abusive person may make a habit of discounting or belittling their partner’s opinions, or criticize their interests by consistently telling them that they have “terrible taste,” are unintelligent or don’t know what they’re talking about.
They may also contradict their partner’s version of events, insisting they don’t remember things correctly, even when what they’re saying isn’t truthful. If there’s pushback, they may double down and intensify the argument by accusing their partner of being delusional. Eventually the person on the receiving end may begin to doubt themselves and their own memories. They may even question if they’re losing their grip on reality.
Perpetrators of this type of abuse may also withhold information and refuse to share their thoughts or feelings. They may create “rules” about topics that are off-limits to discuss, and if one person wants to chat about work or life in general, they could be told they talk too much, or are being annoying, or negative/toxic. Another sign of verbal abuse is when someone continually makes demands of their partner and if confronted, will deny any wrongdoing. Often, there is little to no remorse expressed, and if an apology is made, it’s not long before the pattern of abusive behavior re-emerges.
Other prominent signs of verbal abuse typically include yelling, blaming, name-calling and conversations punctuated with judgements and accusations that are meant to make the other partner feel ashamed. Some examples of verbally abusive phrases, include:
“No one else will love you like I do.”
“You’re such an embarrassment.”
“It’s no wonder you don’t have any friends.”
“You should be quiet and learn your place.”
Verbal abuse goes far deeper than words. It is a destructive pattern that has the power to chip away at a person’s mental health and can lead to self-hatred, depression, anxiety, PTSD and other serious issues. It can also result in isolation, which is when physical violence is more likely to occur.
If you are experiencing any of these signs in your own relationship, you can get more information on how to leave an abusive or unhealthy situation by visiting the U.S. Department of Health’s Office of Women’s Health at womenshealth.org, or by calling the National Domestic Hotline at 800-799-7233 for advice.
You can also visit joinonelove.org to learn more about this topic as well as the differences between healthy and unhealthy relationship behavior.
