They seemed unlikely friends.
Daisy is a sweet dog who gives nose kisses to show her appreciation and affection.
Max is a playful puppy who is full of energy and spark. He is mischievous and loves to play.
When Max first came home, Daisy, who is older than him and seemingly set in her ways, resisted him playfully pulling at her leg and tail. She would growl in irritation. Max would bark in response and throw himself at her.
Daisy might not have realized it at the time, but Max had found his best friend and Daisy found one in Max.
Wherever Daisy goes Max follows. He watches for her cues before deciding if he should go outside or eat that treat. If Daisy doesn’t go outside when we call them, Max doesn’t go outside. If she is barking out the window, he wants to be right next to her barking just as loud.
He steals her toy buddy from her and takes his paw to push at her to get her attention. At first when he would try and lay down next to her, she would growl.
It took awhile at first, but now Daisy will throw herself at Max to get him to play with her. She will wait for him during a walk. And she will lay down and snuggle next to him.
They are now the best of buddies. They are different from each other. But they found that being together is better despite differences in personality. They realize that walks, naps, playtime and snack time are better when shared.
That’s the thing about friendship and having someone that supports you in your journey. It makes a difference to have someone to walk beside you, no matter how different you are from each other.
