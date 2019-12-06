Editor’s Note: All opinions belong to Hoffman-Saccoman and not the City Council as a whole.
The winter season is quickly approaching and with it comes snow – lots and lots of snow. And with lots of snow brings lots of snowplowing and shoveling.
Hibbing, the largest geographic city in Minnesota with more than 186 square miles, boasts some pretty impressive numbers when it comes to snowplowing.
Our Public Works department plows 227 miles of paved streets, 27 miles of alleys and 98 miles of gravel roads each time the plows are called out. In total, that’s 352 miles of snowplowing during one snowstorm. That’s equivalent to a round trip to the Cities. On average, Hibbing gets 10 to 12 snowstorms per season.
This past snowstorm on Thanksgiving dumped approximately 6-8 inches of snow on the city. I had the opportunity to sit down and visit with City Engineer Jesse Story to help gain a better understanding of what a “typical” snowstorm is like for our city.
The first step, as with any snowstorm, is to monitor the weather and anticipate the potential snow accumulation in order to have the workforce ready to go. Usually, the snowplow crew is ready to start plowing at 3 a.m. while the rest of us are sound asleep. The first roads to be plowed are to our schools. Then our emergency routes: Howard Street; First Avenue, 7th Ave. East; 3rd Ave. East; 2nd Ave. West; 21st Street, 23rd Street and 25th Street. Then the Memorial Building parking lot is plowed.
The workforce needed to plow, pick-up and dispose of 6 inches of snow is approximately 20 employees – working roughly 12 hours a day. On average, its takes four to five days to clean-up from a snowstorm. Another staggering statistic is approximately 900 hours are spent on that one snowstorm. As we all know, Mother Nature doesn’t care if we have fully recuperated from one storm before another one hits the Northland. Back-to-back storms make it increasingly difficult on all northerners.
While listening to Mr. Story provide a comprehensive overview on plowing our city streets, I had to wonder about the “routine” work the Public Works department provides to our city and taxpayers. His response, “It gets pretty tricky trying to manage 900 hours a week for snow removal and continue to perform our daily work such as responding to sewer and tree calls, but we do it. We work together to get the work done.” Mr. Story also acknowledged City Services and the work they do in removing snow from the sidewalks at the Library, City Hall and Memorial Building. “Snow removal is a cross-departmental task that we all work hard to accomplish – it’s a team effort,” Story said.
Another part of that team is led by Public Works Supervisor John Sporer. Mr. Sporer helps oversee that our snowplow fleet is ready for action. Nine graders and eight dump trucks along with two sanders and five loaders and one sno-go are dispatched for service each time it snows. No wonder our city is speckled with bright yellow equipment against the newly fallen snow. Sounds picturesque . . . until it’s our turn as citizens to do our part of the snow removal process. A very important piece in the snowplowing process is adhering to the Calendar Parking ordinance. The Hibbing Police Department enforces calendar parking throughout the city year round.
This is the moment for self-reflection and to remind ourselves to be patient, kind and understanding the next time it snows. To remember that someone has been working since 3 a.m. to make sure our ambulances can get to the hospital, that our fire and police personnel can respond to emergencies, and our children can be safely transported to school on plowed streets.
So, the next time the snowplow comes by and makes that windrow at the end of your newly shoveled driveway, tip your head, give a smile and a wave to the men and women who are helping make our community safe and our streets passable. Remember they are doing their jobs and we all do better by working together.
