The energy when you get life-long friends or family together fills a room and your heart with something kind of wonderful and special.
It’s a good feeling to have those people who know you from the inside out. And to have them love you for the person you are.
They are often the ones who know your story and helped write many of the chapters. They are featured as main characters in your life.
They have walked side by side with you through life. And now together, even though some are far apart in proximity, we are trying to navigate and understand this new uncertain world.
Unable to gather for our annual girls weekend due to the current state of the world, five of us pals since our high school days logged into an App that allowed us to hear each other’s voices and see one another’s faces. “There you are.” “Good to see you.” “Miss and love you gals.” “I’m here.”
We each had something with us that reminded us of our friendship, such as our favorite shirts or hats that we have given to each other as gifts over the years.
There was a solemn tone at first as we talked about COVID-19 and how it has impacted people. Friends who were sick with it. Those who have lost their jobs. Family who are isolated. Those having to miss important moments.
We shared pieces of our lives - working from home, distance learning with kids, a vehicle break-in outside a residence, essential workers still going to work, caring for families, missing those we couldn’t see, worry about loved ones, laughter from our days, all that we appreciate, celebrating good times, and ways we are coping.
Do you ever have those times where the world seems to stand still? You take the time to take it all in - to take a deep breath - in and out. I did that when we were on the video call and have found myself doing that many times in the past more than 30 days since we have been dealing with this global pandemic.
It all seems surreal in a way. You are so thankful for each and every blessing. You also have worry and fear. You say lots of prayers. You embrace your loved ones, even if you cannot be with them right now.You find ways to connect with others, to feel happy, to appreciate the good.
Take a moment and breathe. Let time stop for a moment. There you are. You are here. I am here. Stay with me. Breathe in and out. We are in this together.
*Melissa can be reached at melissacox2009@yahoo.com.
