Summer doesn’t officially arrive until June 20, but anyone who has spent time outside recently can attest that all of its sights and sounds are in place.
Soon after planting petunias in potted plants on my deck, a ruby-throated hummingbird zoomed by to check them out. A little later that day, some sort of insect, either a hornet or a wasp was hovering around my plants.
The flowering crab tree in my yard is filled with fragrant white blossoms. A few yards away, there are lilac bushes getting ready to blossom.
On a recent 80 degree day, I enjoyed hearing the sounds of songbirds chirping away. That same night, the air was filled with sounds made by frogs.
A few mosquitoes have bit me since the warmer weather arrived. I imagine as summer progresses, they will multiply, making it less enjoyable to be outside after dark. The presence of mosquitoes also signals the start of monthly heartworm preventative pills for dogs.
Various ticks have also made their way on the scene, making tick preventatives a necessity for pets.
The warmer weather has also made the squirrels a little more active. A curious red squirrel recently decided to climb inside of the barbecue grill on my deck. The squirrel’s presence was quite an unexpected surprise to one of my family members when they opened the cover to the grill.
A loud clap of thunder, followed by some lightning and much needed rain on the afternoon of Memorial Day was another reminder of what to expect in the next few months.
Summer goes by in the blink of an eye, so please stay safe and make the most of it.
