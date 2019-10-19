Can you smell it? Amid the scent of decaying leaves and mud, the smell of hunting is in the air. Right now, hundreds — heck, thousands — of hunters could be out in the wilderness in search of wild game. It’s a bad time to be around this area if you’re a duck, goose, grouse, rabbit, turkey or even the big one — the whitetail deer (bow hunting only for a few more weeks, folks).
Let me set the record straight. I don’t hunt. At all.
If you’ve lived in Hibbing for any length of time, though, you may have wondered if I’m related to “The Science Teacher.” Mr. Fredeen spent 30 years teaching life science to wide-eyed little seventh graders at Lincoln Junior High. From what I understand, it was clear to his students that he loved to hunt and welcomed his students to bring in, er, “visitors.” I didn’t have the opportunity to have Mr. Fredeen as a science teacher when I was in seventh grade, instead, I landed him as a father-in-law.
To say that the two Mr. Fredeens in my life (father and son) are passionate about hunting is an understatement of epic proportions. When my husband and I were dating, his best pal teased that for my husband and father-in-law, there were only two seasons to the year — hunting season, and getting ready for hunting season. At the time, I rolled my eyes and laughed. Yeah, sure, whatever. A dozen years later, I’m here to tell you, there are two seasons to the year — hunting season and getting ready for hunting season. (Insert epic eye roll here).
Throughout the years, we’ve had many conversations about the amount of time he puts into hunting (preparing for, or actually hunting). We’ve argued the whole “I need to go, to put food on the table,” thing (him) versus “That’s why we have grocery stores now,” thing (me).
I have learned to tolerate wild game meals (heavy on the veggies). In the last 12 years, I have tried more wild game than I have in my entire life. (Duck, ew. Moose, dry. Elk, eh. Venison, tolerable.) I’m a work in progress.
And on some level, I think I’m just beginning to understand his primordial instinct to hunt to put food on the table for our family. I’ve done the math, a pound of organic ground beef is still way less expensive than a pound of organic ground venison, but I guess that’s not the point really is it?
Hunting is about the camaraderie. The connection to the past, present and future. It’s about food, family and friends. The story-telling and the passing on of traditions from one generation to the next. It’s about roughing it for a couple of days a year in the shack and weathering whatever conditions mother nature throws at you, all for a chance of bagging the big one. And more.
If I were a hunter, I could probably add a few more things to that list, but I’m not. I’ve never sat out to watch the sunrise and listen to the woods wake up and I’m not sure that I ever will.
To me, hunting season smells like pumpkin spice. It’s about getting ready for winter and finding a crafty little project to work on and shopping at all the fun little pop-up shops that spring up this time of year. It’s about planning ahead for Christmas and going to bed with extra prayers that all in the woods have a safe hunt.
Like I said, I’m a work in progress. My husband is carrying on the family tradition and our children are excited to share hunting adventures with their dad — doing everything from cutting shooting lanes and fixing deer stands to baiting bear and sitting quietly in the turkey blind. While I may not ever yield a gun in the woods, there may be a day in my future where I’ll be suiting up in camo or blaze to share in the hunting experience with my family, but for now, I’ll settle for the pumpkin spice lattes and the cozy evenings snuggling with my kids.
*Note: I had to rely on my husband to fill me in on what is in season at this time of year.
