It’s high time that someone boasts about what’s happening in the Hibbing school district!
As a school board member, it probably shouldn’t be me. On the other hand, as a board member I can take little if any credit for the amazing things going on, so I’d like to describe what’s happening during this 2020 coronavirus pandemic.
Under the outstanding leadership of our new superintendent, Mr. Rick Aldrich, within a few short days he and his administrative team planned for and implemented food distribution, daycare, and distance learning for our Hibbing students.
When I refer to “administrative team”, I am referring to building principals, community education director, activities director, business manager, special education director, buildings and grounds supervisor, and technology director. These individuals worked as a team with the superintendent, teachers, and staff to prepare an educational plan for the remainder of the school year.
To begin with, the district is currently distributing between 800-1,000 meals per day. For those families who are unable to pick up the meals, the district grounds crew is delivering them to their homes. Thank you to food service staff for making this happen smoothly and consistently. This daily food distribution is vitally important for those families in our community who rely on school breakfasts and lunches to adequately feed their children.
Additionally, a fully staffed daycare has been set up by the district and is available free of charge for children of essential workers in the Hibbing community. Thanks to our district Pupil Support Assistants who are assisting with the daycare.
Lastly, but arguably most importantly, distance learning is ongoing for all district students. Getting prepared for distance learning involved a monumental effort by our teachers, with support by our technology staff. You may ask, “what exactly is distance learning”? With distance learning, each student has a district-provided iPad at home that they use to access lessons, communicate with teachers via virtual meetings, submit assignments and get their grades.
For students in homes without WiFi, the district has provided “hot spots” to help the students stay connected, and in families with several students participating in distance learning, these “hot spots “ help increase speed as well.
Many of our teachers, especially in the younger grades, have also created new and unique lessons and activities to enhance their regular curriculum that are especially fitting for at home or outside in the yard. This is where learning gets really exciting for both the teachers and the students!
I have to say once again that our Hibbing teachers are second to none. I’m not just throwing these words out there - my three daughters went through the Hibbing public school system, and I personally got to know and worked with many of the teachers. They are excellent, creative, and dedicated professionals.
Our community needs to hear this and be proud of what goes on in our schools. The distance learning initiative is going very well so far from all of the reports I have heard from parents, students, and teachers. Our parents and families also need a huge pat on the back for their part in making it work - for ensuring their children get on their iPads every day, complete their assignments, and submit them to their teachers.
In these unprecedented times, our community can be assured and confident that education continues to be as highly valued as it has always been in the Hibbing community. Many hardworking and dedicated individuals are working behind the scenes to ensure that our Hibbing children are learning and thriving.
One final thank you to all Hibbing district administrators, teachers, and staff for a job well done!
Kathy Nyberg
Hibbing School Board
