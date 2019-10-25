When I was a child I loved having sleepovers with our cousins that we were close with growing up.
We would pull out the sofa bed and grab our sleeping bags for a night of movies and the now classic Nintendo games, Mario Brothers, Pitfall and Donkey Kong.
My mom would make homemade malts for us, we would have popcorn and we would try to stay up as late as we possibly could. We would tell scary stories and chat through the night.
We didn’t have a worry in the world. It didn’t matter if we slept because we could catch up on any sleep we needed the next day.
All we wanted was to enjoy our time together, so we would laugh off tiredness as it became silliness. Sleep is overrated in the eyes of an excited child who is having fun with her cousins.
We didn’t need much to make enjoyable memories - memories I think about now as I appreciate the moment and make new ones.
It’s 3:30 a.m. and I have our baby girl in my arms and two doggies and a husband resting close by. I love the sound of them all sleeping.
The heat kicks on reminding us of the change of season and that we are blessed to have a warm house to make memories in. Its only 29 degrees out and it’s the last weekend in October.
The morning will come soon and bring with it a new level of adult responsibilities of being back at work.
It can give your tummy anxiety butterflies thinking about the sleep you should be getting in order to face the responsibilities and interactions of the day ahead of you.
Yet, when we have these amazing gifts surrounding us and there’s a warmth in the room, in addition to the furnace trying to get ahead of the winter-like temperatures, we should let time be still.
Don’t worry about the sleep we should be getting and try not to use the half-empty glass approach of thinking that the work day will be here in four hours.
Think instead of the moment we are in and the blessings we have and appreciate that we still have time for snuggles before we have to start the day.
As much as I could use the sleep, I am going to channel the child in me who used to be excited to be up all night. That version of me can debate the sleep-deprived adult version of me, who has two morning meetings, about whether sleep is overrated. In this moment with the warmth that surrounds me I can surely without a doubt say it is.
* Melissa can be reached at MelissaCox2009@yahoo.com
