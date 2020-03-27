Sugar was my sweetest boy and I cannot fathom life without him.
I was a teenager when our cockatiel hatched. I set my alarm every three hours to ensure I was there to hand feed him. I left parties and events to attend to my little birdie’s needs.
Sugar was there for me through all my highs and lows. As a snuggler he always knew when I needed extra love. After my dad died Sugar was there. He snuggled and napped with me every single day for well over a year.
He preened my hair and when it was time to eat he climbed on my face to wake me up.
Sugar loved getting pet. He would fly over and put his head down asking for love and pets.
Sugar was silly. He would roam around looking for cords to chew even though he knew they were off limits. He loved playing in the closet, in the cupboards and in the games- some of which he shredded.
If we left him for an overnight trip, he would take all the colored seeds and place them in his water to let us know his dissatisfaction.
Sugar liked visiting with people, especially those with curly hair or glasses.
Sugar loved talking on the phone. When the phone rang and he heard the voice he would chatter and tell stories. If my husband, Eric, or I were gone for a few nights and called, Sugar would tell us all about his day.
Eric taught Sugar how to give kisses. Every day and every night after that, Sugar gave us kisses. Sometimes he would give us kisses to get his way. He was very smart.
Sugar loved teasing Eric. He would steal puzzle pieces and pretend to let him pet him only to pull away last minute. Yet, when I was gone, Sugar took care of Eric, snuggling him and allowing Eric to pet him.
Eric officially adopted Sugar. We had a family meeting to decide. We changed his name to include both of our last names.
Sugar was the boss of the house. He ordered us around with whistles, screams, and squawks. If we didn’t know quite what he wanted, he would lean in the direction he wanted to go.
Sugar loved sitting in the sun.
Sugar did not like eating healthy. Once we tried to move him to pellets and he refused to eat entirely. We made a veggie pizza and he must have thought it smelled good. He flew directly on top of the pizza and chowed down on the cheese and crust.
Twenty-ish years with Sugar was not enough - even though for him it was a lifetime.
We wish we could keep him forever and we are crushed. He brightened our world. Although he was a little guy, the hole he leaves in our hearts is immeasurable.
*Wendy grew up in Hibbing.
