When she sees us her eyes light up and she gives us a big smile hugging us so tight that she squeezes out laughter. She always makes us feel like we are the most important people in the room and in the world. We are the apple of her eye.
She invites us to sit down. She expresses how happy she is to see us. We start to chat with that excitement you have when sharing life with loved ones. She tells us she has a gift for us by the door.
We talk for a bit about our day and then start to dive into happenings of yesteryear. We love sharing memories with loved ones, especially grandmas. It’s fun to talk about “the good ol’ days.”
We laugh and share a genuine joy of being around each other. She again tells us she has a gift for us by the door.
We continue talking and the conversation starts to sound familiar. She grabs our hands from across the table and says how good it is to see us. She smiles warmly and tells us she has a gift for us by the door.
I look across to my husband and as he catches my eye his eyebrows furrow, reflecting his concern and then I see sadness.
I fight back the tears that burn at my nostrils threatening to come out without my control.
She wouldn’t understand the tears. She is happy we are there with her.
“Why are you crying dear?,” I imagine her saying as sadness and concern take over her demeanor changing the beautiful light and brightness she brings to the room - that she has always brought with her.
Oh I love having this beautiful human in our lives.
The conversation may be familiar to us. But, it is new to her every 20 minutes or so. She doesn’t seem to recognize that her memory is slipping.
Despite the tug at my heartstrings for the memory loss she is experiencing I try to stay focused on the good. I am grateful that she still remembers us.I am grateful that she can talk about her childhood like she experienced it yesterday.
I am grateful for being in the moment with her. The love that we experience from her and with her is raw and real and here with us at this exact moment.
Alzheimer’s may be taking away pieces of her memory, putting a cloak of fogginess over the current affairs in her lives. But, it can’t take away her love for us nor ours for her.
At that time, she still knew us and remembered us. You say a silent prayer for her, for the future. You count your blessings, not once but twice. You grab her hand and squeeze with more love than you know what to do with. You realize the best gift is right in front of you.
And that gift — the one by the door — the one she didn’t want us to forget, was a photo album of memories starting with black and white photos of family a generation ahead of us. She carefully put photos together highlighting memories of our lives, of family, of times that matter to her and to us.
We certainly will not ever forget that day, the special gifts in our lives, and the one she had by the door.
If you or a loved one is experiencing symptoms including difficulty finding the right words, repeating questions, poor judgment, getting lost, losing things, difficulty handling money, taking longer to complete routine tasks, mood swings, and personality changes remember to be patient and please call the 24-7 support line at 800.272.3900.
Melissa can be reached at melossacox2009@yahoo.com
